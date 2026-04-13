Trump raises tariff threat over possible China arms to Iran

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 50% tariff on China if there is clear evidence that Beijing is supplying weapons to Iran.

The warning came during an interview on Fox Business programme Sunday Morning Futures, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, in response to questions about an earlier US threat to impose a 50% import tariff on countries that provide weapons to Iran. Bartiromo asked whether those countries included China.

Trump replied: “Yes.”

It was the first time Trump had publicly named China directly in connection with his threat to raise import tariffs, amid widespread speculation over which countries could be targeted. The threat also came after ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan ended without any agreement.

The US leader tied economic interests to the conflict with Iran by threatening tariff measures against any country that directly supplies arms to Tehran. The warning is being seen as a deterrent that could have significant implications for US-China relations, global supply chains and diplomatic efforts to prevent the war from widening.