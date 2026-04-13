Trump Orders Naval Blockade of Hormuz as Iran Talks Collapse

President Trump orders the US Navy to "immediately" blockade the Strait of Hormuz after the historic Islamabad summit fails to secure a nuclear agreement.

President Donald Trump has ordered the US Navy to "immediately" begin a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a dramatic escalation following the collapse of high-stakes negotiations with Iran in Pakistan.

Speaking shortly after the 21-hour summit in Islamabad ended without a deal, the president announced that the US would seek to stop vessels from entering or leaving the waterway, which handles 20% of the world’s oil supply.

Writing on social media, Trump stated that any vessel paying an "illegal toll" to Tehran would be interdicted, adding that the US military is "locked and loaded" to "finish up" Iran at the appropriate moment.

The breakdown in talks followed two days of marathon discussions between delegations led by Vice-President JD Vance and Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The meeting was the first direct, high-level diplomatic encounter between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.