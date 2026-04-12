Direct US-Iran talks end without deal after 21-hour session

The United States left Pakistan without an agreement after 21 hours of negotiations with Iran, with US Vice President JD Vance saying on Sunday (April 12) that Tehran had rejected Washington’s terms, including a demand that it not build nuclear weapons.

Vance said the outcome of the talks was worse for Iran than for the United States.

‘The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,’ he said. ‘So we go back to the United States having not agreed. We’ve made very clear what our red lines are.’

He added that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump half a dozen times during the negotiations.

The negotiations in Islamabad marked the first direct meeting between the United States and Iran in more than a decade, and the highest-level contact since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Their outcome could shape the future of the fragile two-week ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for about 20% of global energy supplies that Iran has blocked since the war began. The conflict has driven oil prices sharply higher and killed thousands of people.