Trump says Hormuz will reopen ‘fairly soon’ as Iran peace talks loom

US President Donald Trump said on Friday, April 10, that the United States would reopen the Strait of Hormuz “fairly soon”, while acknowledging that doing so would not be easy.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said several countries had offered to help, though he did not identify them. “Other countries use the strait too, so they’ve offered to help,” he said. He added: “It’s not easy, I can tell you that. We’ll have the strait open fairly soon.”





Trump gave no details on how Washington intended to reopen the waterway, even as the Strait of Hormuz remains central to the global energy crisis. The route carries about 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows, making any disruption there a major threat to global supply.