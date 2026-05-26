Sham marriage crackdown – Thailand screens three at-risk groups

Thailand’s Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) has ordered registrars nationwide to tighten checks on marriage registration applications, warning that sham marriages are increasingly being used as a channel for unlawful benefits and by transnational criminal networks.

DOPA is the Ministry of Interior agency responsible for civil registration and local administration functions.





Narucha Kosacivilize, director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration, said on May 26 that technology crime and transnational fraud networks were increasingly exploiting registration systems and official documents to commit offences.

One method detected by authorities is “sham marriage registration”, which may be used to obtain rights or benefits unlawfully under Thai law. He said such practices affect national security and undermine confidence in Thailand’s civil registration system.

Complaints prompt tighter oversight

Narucha said the department had also received complaints about marriage registration work at some registration offices, with concerns that certain practices may not comply with regulations, laws and official guidelines.

As a result, DOPA said it was necessary to strengthen supervision and inspection measures across the country.

On May 22, the director-general signed a letter to all provincial governors instructing registration offices nationwide to strictly follow anti-corruption measures for marriage registration.

The move is aimed at preventing sham marriages from being used by fraudsters and transnational criminal networks to hide their activities or seek unlawful benefits in Thailand.