Department of Lands tightens checks on nominee land deals in Thailand

Checks on the use of a minor child’s name to hold land

If the minor child of a foreign national receives a transfer of land, officials will investigate the facts in detail to prevent the use of legal channels to hold land on behalf of a foreign national.

Tighter scrutiny of landholding by juristic persons

The Department of Lands will increase scrutiny of companies with foreign shareholders or foreign directors, particularly in cases involving purchases of land worth THB5 million or more, or cash payments of at least THB2 million.

Checks will determine whether:

Thai shareholders are not holding shares on behalf of foreign nationals

The sources of capital are transparent

Income and financial status are consistent with the transaction

Watching companies that buy land for more than their registered capital

If a company is found to have bought land at a price higher than its registered capital, but without a related mortgage, officials will closely examine the source of its capital to determine whether it is credible.

Checks on foreigners leasing land long-term

For foreign juristic persons that lease land or hold long-term rights, the Department of Lands will check the purpose of land use to determine whether it may breach the 1999 Foreign Business Act.

If clear evidence cannot be produced, the arrangement may be presumed to constitute landholding on behalf of a foreign national.

Inspection committees to be established in every province

The Department of Lands will also introduce follow-up measures after land is acquired, requiring every province to establish a committee to inspect cases of landholding on behalf of foreign nationals.

The committees will comprise:

Administrative officials

Land officials

Local administrative organisations

Provincial commerce offices

Relevant agencies

The bodies will jointly monitor, inspect and keep watch for suspicious conduct on an ongoing basis.

The measures are intended to prevent the use of Thai nationals as “nominees”, reduce avoidance of landholding laws, increase transparency in property transactions and build long-term confidence in Thailand’s landholding system.