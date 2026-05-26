BEM says old MRT and MRT Plus cards will stop working from June 1

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) has reminded passengers on the MRT Blue Line and Purple Line that, from Monday (June 1, 2026), old MRT fare cards and MRT Plus cards can no longer be used for travel.

The services will move fully to EMV Contactless payment, with passengers able to use Visa or Mastercard credit and prepaid cards, UnionPay credit cards, debit cards and Mangmoom EMV cards.