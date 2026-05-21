Thai commerce minister joins APEC MRT in China, eyes bilateral talks

This year’s APEC trade ministers’ meeting will be an important opportunity for Thailand to present its vision and exchange views, to advance open and sustainable economic and trade cooperation that is ready for changes in the modern global economy.

Thailand will also present its commitment to driving the transition towards a digital economy under the Thailand National AI Strategy and Action Plan, and to supporting trusted cross-border data flows.

Suphajee said discussions during the APEC MRT would cover ways to promote environmentally friendly economic and trade activity, develop an interoperable and practical AI regulatory framework, and strengthen the capacity of developing countries and MSMEs to support future economic transition.

There will also be a joint lunch involving commerce ministers from APEC economies and China’s business sector, which will provide an important opportunity to exchange views with Chinese businesspeople on the digital economy and green energy.