CAAT coordinates aviation sector on tighter Ebola measures

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), together with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), airlines and relevant agencies, has stepped up surveillance and prevention measures against Ebola virus disease in the civil aviation system after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Uganda a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC), citing the risk of cross-border international spread.
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has declared the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Uganda infected areas for a dangerous communicable disease in relation to Ebola virus disease, to strengthen domestic surveillance, prevention and control measures.
CAAT joined a meeting to align understanding with the Division of International Communicable Disease Control and Quarantine under the Ministry of Public Health, along with airlines and related agencies, to set a common approach for public health measures in the aviation sector and enable an effective response to the situation.
Initially, the Ministry of Public Health has asked the public to consider avoiding travel to outbreak areas, namely the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Uganda and nearby areas at risk of communicable diseases.
If travel is necessary, travellers are asked to register their information through the Thai Health Pass system at https://thaihealthpass.com, while foreign nationals must accurately complete information in the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) system for effective disease tracing and surveillance.
For airlines with routes connected to risk areas, CAAT has coordinated with them to implement strict public health measures in three areas:
Publicising and providing information to passengers on public health measures and related requirements from before travel.
Screening passengers from their point of departure, including checking relevant registration information, and immediately implementing public health measures if a passenger with suspected symptoms is found.
Supporting disease control checkpoint officials with information, such as passenger seat details and travel information, for timely disease tracing and surveillance.
In addition, the Division of International Communicable Disease Control and Quarantine has rehearsed response plans for suspected patients, both in cases detected on board aircraft and cases in which passengers show symptoms after entering the country.
The plans set out coordination between airlines, airports, public health agencies and related agencies to ensure continuous management of the situation and minimise the impact on aviation operations.
CAAT reiterated that passengers and airline operators should cooperate and strictly follow public health measures to ensure the safety of passengers and fellow travellers, as well as to maintain confidence in and continuity of the country’s civil aviation system under international safety and public health standards.