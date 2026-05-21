CAAT coordinates aviation sector on tighter Ebola measures

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), together with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), airlines and relevant agencies, has stepped up surveillance and prevention measures against Ebola virus disease in the civil aviation system after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Uganda a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC), citing the risk of cross-border international spread.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has declared the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Uganda infected areas for a dangerous communicable disease in relation to Ebola virus disease, to strengthen domestic surveillance, prevention and control measures.

CAAT joined a meeting to align understanding with the Division of International Communicable Disease Control and Quarantine under the Ministry of Public Health, along with airlines and related agencies, to set a common approach for public health measures in the aviation sector and enable an effective response to the situation.