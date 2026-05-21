TAT pushes workation drive to boost domestic tourism revenue

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said it has continued to promote tourism in both overseas and domestic markets, particularly weekday travel, by presenting good-value tourism products and services from operators across Thailand, covering hotels and accommodation, restaurants, cafés, spas and tourism activities.
This is intended to help create a livelier tourism atmosphere, as well as support tourism industry operators in generating income and reaching more quality tourists.
The effort is being carried out through the Workation Paradise Throughout Thailand Season 4 project under the Workation Thailand campaign.
It follows a strong response from travellers across the country to the ‘100 travel-and-work’ activity, with many people showing interest, taking part and claiming privileges. The response reflected the popularity of workation tourism, which meets demand for both leisure and work at the same time.
The activity is regarded as one of the key activities organised by TAT to stimulate domestic tourism travel.
The second round of the ‘100 travel-and-work’ activity will open from 10am on Monday (May 25, 2026) via the website https://www.tourismthailand.org/workationthailand, offering tourism products from a range of leading operators nationwide. These cover several tourism categories, including restaurants and tourism activities, to provide more choices and incentives for tourists to travel more easily and cost-effectively.
It will also offer special privileges and various discounts from establishments across Thailand.