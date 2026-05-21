TAT pushes workation drive to boost domestic tourism revenue

The effort is being carried out through the Workation Paradise Throughout Thailand Season 4 project under the Workation Thailand campaign.

It follows a strong response from travellers across the country to the ‘100 travel-and-work’ activity, with many people showing interest, taking part and claiming privileges. The response reflected the popularity of workation tourism, which meets demand for both leisure and work at the same time.

The activity is regarded as one of the key activities organised by TAT to stimulate domestic tourism travel.