Thailand defends visa-free rollback as tourism fears grow

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said on Wednesday that the government’s decision to cancel the 60-day visa-free scheme for visitors from 93 countries and territories would not negatively affect Thailand’s tourism industry.

He sought to ease concerns among tourism operators worried about losing key overseas markets, adding that the government was considering a 15-day visa-free scheme for Indian travellers, while Chinese tourists would continue to receive 30-day visa-free entry under the existing Thailand-China reciprocal agreement.

Surasak said the Cabinet on May 19 had approved in principle the cancellation of the 60-day visa exemption scheme, although the measure has not yet officially taken effect.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs still needed to complete procedural steps, notify foreign governments, prepare transition measures and await formal publication in the Royal Gazette before the policy becomes enforceable.

“When the 60-day visa-free scheme for tourists from 93 countries and territories is cancelled, each country will return to its previous visa arrangement. In most cases, this means a 30-day visa-free stay, which is sufficient for the majority of tourists, whose average stay in Thailand is no more than nine days,” he said.