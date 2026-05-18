EU Adopts ‘Visa Cascade’ Scheme for Thai Passport Holders

Thai nationals with clean travel histories are set to benefit from longer-validity, multiple-entry Schengen visas under a newly approved EU initiative.
The European Commission has officially approved the implementation of the European Union’s Visa Cascade regime for Thai nationals residing in Thailand, marking a significant milestone in Thailand–EU relations.
The measure, adopted on 8 May 2026, applies to Thai passport holders seeking short-stay Schengen visas at embassies or consulates within Thailand.
The initiative aims to streamline travel by granting longer-validity, multiple-entry visas to travellers with a proven track record of lawful travel, substantially reducing the financial and administrative burden of frequent visa applications.
The Visa Cascade system rewards compliant travellers by progressively extending visa validity based on their travel history.
Under the new rules, eligible applicants can secure multiple-entry visas according to the following criteria:
One-year validity: Granted if the applicant has obtained and lawfully used at least one Schengen visa within the previous two years.
Two-year validity: Granted if the applicant has obtained and lawfully used a previous one-year multiple-entry visa within the preceding three years.
Five-year validity: Granted if the applicant has obtained and lawfully used a previous two-year multiple-entry visa within the preceding four years.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the scheme does not constitute a visa exemption. Thai passport holders must still undergo the standard Schengen visa application process, and all baseline entry requirements remain unchanged.
To qualify for the extended validity, travellers must maintain an impeccable record, including strict compliance with the laws of their destination countries.
The breakthrough follows sustained, data-driven diplomatic efforts by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Working in close coordination with the Department of European Affairs, the Royal Thai Embassy in Brussels, and European diplomatic missions both in Bangkok and across Europe, Thai officials successfully demonstrated that Thai travellers pose minimal migration and security risks while providing substantial economic benefits to the Schengen Zone.
With this announcement, Thailand becomes only the seventh country globally—and the second within the ASEAN bloc—to be granted the Visa Cascade status. The EU previously extended the regime to India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman in 2024, followed by Turkey and Indonesia in 2025.
Thai officials expressed gratitude to the public, noting that the responsible conduct of Thai travellers was instrumental in securing the agreement.
The move reflects growing EU confidence in Thailand and builds upon the Thailand–EU Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), which has been provisionally applied since 20 October 2024.
Observers view the decision as a tangible success for Thailand’s "people-centric diplomacy," expected to deepen economic, political, and cultural ties.
Looking ahead, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that its ultimate, long-term objective remains achieving a full Schengen visa exemption to further boost trade, investment, tourism, and educational mobility for the Thai people.