EU Adopts ‘Visa Cascade’ Scheme for Thai Passport Holders

Thai nationals with clean travel histories are set to benefit from longer-validity, multiple-entry Schengen visas under a newly approved EU initiative.

The European Commission has officially approved the implementation of the European Union’s Visa Cascade regime for Thai nationals residing in Thailand, marking a significant milestone in Thailand–EU relations.

The measure, adopted on 8 May 2026, applies to Thai passport holders seeking short-stay Schengen visas at embassies or consulates within Thailand.

The initiative aims to streamline travel by granting longer-validity, multiple-entry visas to travellers with a proven track record of lawful travel, substantially reducing the financial and administrative burden of frequent visa applications.

The Visa Cascade system rewards compliant travellers by progressively extending visa validity based on their travel history.

Under the new rules, eligible applicants can secure multiple-entry visas according to the following criteria:

One-year validity: Granted if the applicant has obtained and lawfully used at least one Schengen visa within the previous two years.

Two-year validity: Granted if the applicant has obtained and lawfully used a previous one-year multiple-entry visa within the preceding three years.

Five-year validity: Granted if the applicant has obtained and lawfully used a previous two-year multiple-entry visa within the preceding four years.

