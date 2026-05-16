Hotel group asks Anutin to rethink visa-free stays and OTA taxes

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) has submitted eight tourism-related proposals to Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, including a review of the 60-day visa-free scheme and new regulations requiring foreign online travel agents (OTAs) to pay tax properly in Thailand.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the THA, told Thansettakij after a meeting between the prime minister and senior executives from 10 key business sectors at Government House in Bangkok on Friday (May 15).

He said the association had raised eight key issues aimed at reducing travel costs, supporting domestic tourism, strengthening licensed hotels and improving the competitiveness of Thailand’s tourism industry.

The first issue concerned the Middle East situation, which has pushed up global crude oil prices, leading to higher airfares and flight cancellations. Thailand, he said, should make travel to the country more affordable.

The association proposed that the government support charter flights on several routes to help lower travel costs for visitors to Thailand. It also called for a co-payment scheme to stimulate domestic tourism.

The government was also urged not to introduce a proposed 1,000-baht exit fee at this time, with the association saying the plan should be considered carefully.

Thienprasit said the recent increase in Chinese visitors to Thailand was partly linked to strong two-way travel, as many Thais were also travelling to China. This had helped airlines become profitable and increase the number of flights between the two countries.