Thai Chamber calls for national action on corruption, agriculture and trade

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has urged the government to adopt three major national priorities — tackling corruption, reforming the agricultural sector and accelerating trade and investment — as part of a broader push to strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness.
Dr Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said the proposals were presented after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul opened Government House on Friday (May 15) for talks with senior executives from leading private-sector companies.
The meeting was aimed at gathering views and recommendations from the business sector on how to raise Thailand’s economic competitiveness.
Poj said the Thai Chamber of Commerce had put forward three key issues at the listening forum, “The Listening Forum: Voices to the PM”.
The first proposal was for the government to establish a “National Committee to Solve Corruption Problems”, with representatives from all sectors, particularly the private sector, taking part.
The chamber also proposed setting up a National Anti-Corruption Command Centre to jointly drive serious, transparent and concrete measures to prevent and suppress corruption.
Corruption remained a chronic problem holding back Thailand’s economic and social development, Poj said, adding that the country needed to clearly show the international community that it was serious about taking action, particularly as Thailand seeks to raise its standards in line with its ambition to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
The second proposal called for urgent government intervention and comprehensive reform of the agricultural sector. The chamber said reform should aim to increase productivity, raise incomes immediately, reduce costs and stabilise prices for more than 30 million farmers and family members.
It also called for greater use of technology and innovation across the agricultural value chain, from production and water management to marketing and value creation. The goal, Poj said, was to ensure Thai farmers have stable incomes and can compete over the long term.
The third proposal focused on a serious push to expand Thailand’s trade and investment amid rapidly changing geopolitical and geo-economic challenges. The chamber said Thailand must seek new opportunities and strengthen the long-term resilience of its economy.
Poj said the three issues involved many ministries and agencies, making unified and integrated action essential. He called on the prime minister to chair the process directly in order to set a clear direction, ensure swift and targeted action, and align the work of all relevant agencies under a mechanism similar to an economic Cabinet.
“This is a good opportunity for the entire government to hear the views of the private sector. Since the prime minister has accepted the proposals, they are expected to be prioritised according to urgency, with action taken continuously and seriously to jointly enhance the country’s competitiveness,” Poj said.