Thai Chamber calls for national action on corruption, agriculture and trade

The second proposal called for urgent government intervention and comprehensive reform of the agricultural sector. The chamber said reform should aim to increase productivity, raise incomes immediately, reduce costs and stabilise prices for more than 30 million farmers and family members.

It also called for greater use of technology and innovation across the agricultural value chain, from production and water management to marketing and value creation. The goal, Poj said, was to ensure Thai farmers have stable incomes and can compete over the long term.

The third proposal focused on a serious push to expand Thailand’s trade and investment amid rapidly changing geopolitical and geo-economic challenges. The chamber said Thailand must seek new opportunities and strengthen the long-term resilience of its economy.

PM urged to lead integrated economic push

Poj said the three issues involved many ministries and agencies, making unified and integrated action essential. He called on the prime minister to chair the process directly in order to set a clear direction, ensure swift and targeted action, and align the work of all relevant agencies under a mechanism similar to an economic Cabinet.

“This is a good opportunity for the entire government to hear the views of the private sector. Since the prime minister has accepted the proposals, they are expected to be prioritised according to urgency, with action taken continuously and seriously to jointly enhance the country’s competitiveness,” Poj said.