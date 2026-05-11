Thai Chamber says US corn imports will not hurt farmers

Thailand’s business sector has moved to reassure farmers over plans to import one million tonnes of animal-feed corn from the United States, insisting the move is intended to stabilise supply chains and reduce feed costs rather than replace domestic produce.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said the country currently consumes around 8.5–9 million tonnes of animal-feed corn each year but can produce only about 4.8–5 million tonnes domestically.





The shortfall of around 3–4 million tonnes annually means Thailand must continue importing feed corn on a regular basis.

“The planned import of one million tonnes of US corn is only part of the volume Thailand already needs to import,” Poj said after a Thai private-sector delegation attended the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026 and witnessed the signing of a corn-purchase cooperation agreement between private companies from both countries.

“It is not intended to replace the output of Thai farmers, but to manage raw materials in order to maintain stability throughout the food supply chain.”