New rules tighten feed corn, wheat imports; burn-free proof required

Deputy government spokesperson Airin Phanrit said on Tuesday that the Department of Foreign Trade under the Commerce Ministry has issued four regulations governing imports of feed corn and wheat for animal feed in 2026, effective from January 1, 2026.

She said the measures are intended to regulate feed-ingredient imports more systematically, protect public health and raise Thai product standards in line with government policy. The four regulations align with resolutions of the Feed Corn Policy and Management Committee and have been approved by the Cabinet.



Feed corn must come from “no-burn” production

Regulation 1: A Commerce Ministry announcement requires imported feed corn used for animal feed to come from production areas or farming practices that do not use burning during cultivation. The aim is to reduce cross-border haze and PM2.5 pollution, support environmentally friendly agriculture, and upgrade agricultural supply-chain standards in line with global trade trends.

Importers must prepare production-source information and supporting evidence to prove compliance with the no-burn requirement, and must retain the relevant data and documents for five years for traceability checks.