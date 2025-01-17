Udon Thani sugarcane farmers respond to burn ban with protest threat

Farmers in Udon Thani province are threatening to take to the streets if their sugarcane harvest ends up rotting because the government has banned the Northeast province’s largest sugar mill from purchasing their crops.

A large group of farmers has been camping outside the Thai Sugar Udon Thani mill since Wednesday, demanding that their harvest – stored in some 2,000 trucks – be bought up. The group showed up at the mill after learning that the Industry Ministry had ordered the company to stop purchasing any more charred sugarcane.

The mill had reportedly exceeded its 25% mandatory limit by purchasing over 410,000 tonnes of burned sugarcane. This accounted for 43% of its total procurement for the season and would have resulted from the burning of 41,000 rai (approximately 6,560) of farmland.

