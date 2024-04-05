Nation Thailand news website, thai news, thailand news, Bangkok thailand, aec, breaking news : Nation Thailand

A Thai entrepreneur scores a win in Europe with her low glycemic flour
MONDAY, MARCH 25, 2024
Six years ago, Perada Suponpun came up with a simple way idea to make her foodie husband happy while keeping his weight down – bread made from flour with a near-zero glycemic index (GI). Today, Tasted Better, Perada’s food tech startup, has just been successfully registered in Vienna, Austria, the first such startup to enter the European Union market.
Why female doctors are just as adept as men in management roles
FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024
After spending several decades as a top executive in Thailand's public health sector, Dr Mayura Kusum, president of the Thai Medical Women's Association (TMWA) is convinced all women are fully capable of assuming leadership roles and reaching the pinnacle of their careers no matter their field.
Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, co-founder and chairwoman of WHA Group
MONDAY, MARCH 18, 2024
Don't let your gender limit you, says the Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group CEO of WHA Corporation PCL Jareeporn Jarukornsakul is a firm believer in not letting gender stand in the way of progress. "Don't let your gender limit you," she told The Nation in an exclusive interview. "It doesn't matter what your gender is. If you work hard, you can improve and demonstrate your capabilities."
Women must be better represented in executive positions, SEC chief says
MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2024
A firm believer that the roles of the Office of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) go beyond enforcing the rule of law and regulations for all listed entities on Thailand’s stock markets, its secretary-general, Pornanong Budsaratragoon, actively encourages these companies to fully support women's leadership at the top echelon of business.
Seizing the opportunities: why women must first believe in themselves
FRIDAY, MARCH 08, 2024
Although women's rights in the Asia-Pacific region have improved significantly in recent years, there are still many unheard voices that must be listened to, and Alia El-Yassir, the newly appointed regional director for UN Women Asia and the Pacific as well as UN Women Representative to Thailand, is making it her mission to do just that.