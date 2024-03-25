A Thai entrepreneur scores a win in Europe with her low glycemic flour

" Tasted Better Flour's glycemic index (GI) is only at 1.6 which is almost equal to plain water," she said.

The flour, known as TB015, then underwent clinical trials in vivo by the Food Innovation and Packaging Centre, Chiang Mai University (FIN CMU).

TB015's consistent glycemic response is potentially beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those aiming for stable energy levels.

" Tasted Better Flour can be used to make bread, croissants, pizza bases, pasta, noodles, and instant noodles that are flourless and sugar-free. Our product is appropriate for people who are trying to control their weight,

have dietary restrictions, or suffer from diabetes."

Her efforts have paid off, as Tasted Better has now received awards from a variety of domestic and international agencies, including the Asian Association of Business Incubation (AABI), She Loves Tech, Vienna UP'23: The Startup Festival, and Youth Leadership from UN Women Asia-Pacific.

Trai recently received the Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024 accolade from the Association of MBAs (AMBA) in London, marking a first for Thailand. AMBA is recognised as one of the top three global accreditation

organisations in business education.

Tasted Better was also named one of 500 global food tech companies at 2023 FoodTech 500, the world's first definitive list of global entrepreneurial talent at the intersection of food, technology, and sustainability.

It is Thailand's second food technology company on the list, following Sesamilk.

To further strengthen the business, Perada says the company will continue to develop its products from flour to instant pasta with a longer shelf life and which meets the needs of the EU market.

However, due to the start-up’s limited capacity, Perada is planning to collaborate with several large food processing companies in Thailand and around the world to offer its low GI flour as a raw material for producing

their own bread and bakery items for those in need.

Acknowledging the support of both public and private agencies such as Space-F, Thailand's Global Food Tech Incubator and Acceleration Programme, in building, Tasted Better, Perada explains that several minors

details and a trivial matter need to be resolved before they can proceed.

She used the company registration process for the City of Vienna as an example, stating that it took several months to officially launch Tasted Better due to the differences in backend financial banking systems between

Thailand and the EU.

" These never-ending issues consume our time and efforts. However, I have never been discouraged because I have one clear goal in mind: to see our Tasted Better products on market shelves in the EU and elsewhere around the world. I also want to show them they can expect innovative foods from Thailand," she said.