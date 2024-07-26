Saudi Arabia ready to invest in hydrogen energy production in Thailand

"This is crucial because if hydrogen can be developed at a lower cost, it could replace gas, a key component in electricity production, reducing electricity production costs and lowering electricity bills for the public. Saudi Arabia has committed to invest in hydrogen energy in Thailand," he said.

The investment in hydrogen energy production in Thailand represents a major deal between Thailand and Saudi Arabia, expected to materialise quickly, as both the public and private sectors of both countries aim to develop and invest in this area.

Additionally, there is a proposal to extend cooperation in other areas, including the transfer of knowledge and energy technology, and assistance in establishing Thailand's strategic oil reserve system infrastructure, he said.

Saudi Arabia has responded positively, especially in supporting the establishment of a National Energy College in Thailand, which will enhance knowledge and energy personnel that will benefit Thailand in the future.

"During the visit to Saudi Arabia, we observed the working processes, advanced technology, and innovations of leading global energy companies. Saudi Arabia is willing to transfer this knowledge to Thailand. This can be seen as an additional 9th agreement, beyond the original eight MoUs. Both countries have now established joint working groups on all discussed cooperation issues," Pirapan said.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia was invited to consider investing in energy infrastructure, oil refineries, oil storage facilities, ports, and oil pipelines in potential areas of Thailand to enhance energy security and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

This would make Thailand a distribution hub for oil to other Asian countries, reducing transportation costs. Saudi Arabia is interested and ready to study Thailand's SPR system as soon as Thailand is prepared.

Saudi Arabia is also ready to cooperate with Thailand in clean energy production, emphasising policies to drive energy towards carbon neutrality and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Pirapan also revealed that currently, Saudi Arabia has high domestic electricity demand but insufficient production. There is opportunity for Thai investors interested in building power plants in Saudi Arabia, he said.