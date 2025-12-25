SEC accuses JKN’s Anne Jakkaphong, 11 others; DSI complaint filed

The SEC said money presented as payment for content-licensing—about 557.63 million baht—was traced onward to individuals believed to be acting as nominees, and allegedly used to purchase JKN shares and JKN debentures on behalf of Ms Anne Jakkaphong. It also alleged that Ms Anne Jakkaphong and Ms Pim-uma benefitted from transfers into their own accounts, causing damage to the company.

The SEC said the conduct may constitute dishonest breach of duty, misappropriation of company assets, and false or incomplete accounting intended to mislead others under the Securities and Exchange Act and related provisions.

Alleged false financial statements and filings (2022–2023)

The SEC said JKN submitted financial statements for FY2022 and FY2023 that allegedly recorded false domestic creditor and debtor entries, and filed annual information/annual reports (56-1 One Report) for 2022 and 2023 containing false information.

It added that the allegedly false financial statements were also disclosed publicly through the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s company disclosure system (SETLink), with Ms Anne Jakkaphong, as an authorised signatory, certifying the filings.

Alleged insider trading and use of nominee trading accounts (2023)

The SEC said it obtained information from the Stock Exchange of Thailand and, after further checks, found grounds to believe that nine individuals were involved in selling JKN shares using inside information and/or allowing others to use their securities trading accounts.

It said the alleged inside information related to JKN’s default on debentures JKN239A, which was disclosed to the market on August 31, 2023—information the SEC described as material to the share price before it became public.