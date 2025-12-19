DSI clarifies "JKN case": Evidence of overseas wrongdoing, reaffirms bond issue remains with SEC

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has provided an update on the JKN case involving financial statement manipulation, revealing that some offences extend beyond Thailand’s borders. The investigation has been transferred to the Attorney General for further legal action. Meanwhile, the issue of JKN’s bonds remains under consideration by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has updated the public on the progress of the JKN case, which was filed after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint against JKN Global Group Public Company Limited (JKN) and certain executives for falsifying financial statements. The DSI took up the case as a special investigation.

Recent investigations have uncovered significant evidence pointing to some of the illegal activities taking place “outside the kingdom,” requiring a change in the authority overseeing the investigation according to legal procedures.