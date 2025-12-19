DSI clarifies "JKN case": Evidence of overseas wrongdoing, reaffirms bond issue remains with SEC

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has provided an update on the JKN case involving financial statement manipulation, revealing that some offences extend beyond Thailand’s borders. The investigation has been transferred to the Attorney General for further legal action. Meanwhile, the issue of JKN’s bonds remains under consideration by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has updated the public on the progress of the JKN case, which was filed after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint against JKN Global Group Public Company Limited (JKN) and certain executives for falsifying financial statements. The DSI took up the case as a special investigation.
Recent investigations have uncovered significant evidence pointing to some of the illegal activities taking place “outside the kingdom,” requiring a change in the authority overseeing the investigation according to legal procedures.
Revealing the accounting manipulation, damages exceeding 1.6 billion baht
Regarding the details of this case, the SEC found that JKN and its executives were involved in the following illegal actions:
These actions are considered violations under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (Sections 281/10, 300, and 312), with initial damages estimated at over 1.6 billion baht.
Case escalated to the "Attorney General"
Due to the discovery of international connections in the wrongdoing, the DSI is following the Criminal Procedure Code, Section 20, which stipulates that the “Attorney General” or an appointed official shall assume responsibility for the investigation.
The DSI has compiled all the facts and evidence and has submitted them to the Attorney General. The department is now awaiting coordination to receive further instructions for joint investigations.
Clarifying the "JKN bond" issue remains with the SEC
Apart from the financial statement issue, the DSI has clarified the ongoing issue surrounding JKN's bonds, which has raised concerns among many victims. The update is as follows:
Key takeaways