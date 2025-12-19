Court sentences Songkhla local politician and 7 others to death for murder

The Criminal Court on Friday delivered a verdict in the case of a group of armed assailants who fatally shot Prasan Khongnoon, 54, a close associate of crime boss Chavalit Thongduang, by the roadside in Saithungna Village, Nongthong Subdistrict, Pa Bon District, Phatthalung Province, on February 25, 2024.

Following an investigation, authorities identified the mastermind behind the murder as 43-year-old local politician, Korarak Korergkhanin. The motive behind the killing was reportedly revenge after Prasan had previously led a group to demand payment on a debt.

In May 2024, police successfully arrested Korarak and seven other accomplices involved in the murder, following raids at 15 locations in Phatthalung and Songkhla provinces.

The court, after reviewing the evidence, found all the defendants guilty of the charges and sentenced them to death.

Korarak had previously served as the Secretary of the Mayor of Padang Besar Municipality in Songkhla and was known as a local mafia figure in the province.