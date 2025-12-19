Queen presents ice hockey medals as Thai women’s team wins SEA Games gold

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2025

Her Majesty the Queen presented medals to the Thai women’s ice hockey team after they won gold at the 33rd SEA Games, defeating the Philippines 13-4 in the final.

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana attended the women’s ice hockey final at the 33rd SEA Games, where the Thai team delivered an outstanding performance, defeating the Philippines 13-4 to secure the gold medal.

 

On December 19, at 12.45pm, Her Majesty the Queen attended the ice hockey finals for both the women’s and men’s teams at the Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena in Huai Khwang, Bangkok.

The women’s ice hockey final saw Thailand compete against the Philippines, with the match divided into three periods of 20 minutes each, lasting approximately two hours. After the three periods, the Thai national team triumphed 13-4 over the Philippines.

 

Following the game, Her Majesty the Queen graciously presented the medals to the athletes. The bronze was awarded to Singapore, the silver to the Philippines, and the gold to Thailand. The athletes received their medals with great pride and gratitude.

