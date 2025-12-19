Queen presents ice hockey medals as Thai women’s team wins SEA Games gold

On December 19, at 12.45pm, Her Majesty the Queen attended the ice hockey finals for both the women’s and men’s teams at the Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena in Huai Khwang, Bangkok.

The women’s ice hockey final saw Thailand compete against the Philippines, with the match divided into three periods of 20 minutes each, lasting approximately two hours. After the three periods, the Thai national team triumphed 13-4 over the Philippines.