Bangkok plans to expand low-emission zone, ban six-wheelers in 50 districts

On Friday, December 19, Jakkapan Piwngam and Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, presided over a meeting of the committee to consider the announcement of Low Emission Zones (LEZ) in Bangkok.
The meeting discussed the guidelines and procedures for implementing the measures, which are designed to mitigate pollution.
The committee presented plans for the LEZ to be enforced in 50 districts across Bangkok in fiscal year 2026, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division's announcement.
The rules will restrict vehicles with six or more wheels from entering these areas when pollution levels are at hazardous levels. This measure aims to reduce the key sources of pollution and safeguard public health.
The restrictions will be implemented when the average PM2.5 dust levels are in the red zone (above 75.1 micrograms per cubic metre) in no fewer than five districts, with a forecasted two-day warning.
If the levels of PM2.5 reach orange or red in at least five or 15 districts respectively, and the ventilation rate (VR) drops below 3,000 square metres per second, the BMA will issue a notification restricting entry of six-wheeled and larger vehicles.
The committee has reviewed the conditions under which the LEZ will be applied, including air quality measurements and the forecasts for PM2.5 concentrations.
It has agreed to adjust the criteria for issuing the notice based on two-day forecasts of PM2.5 levels. Additionally, the wind direction and other environmental factors will be considered in determining when the restrictions should apply.
In the fiscal year 2025, over 57,936 six-wheel and larger vehicles were registered under the Green List programme.
During the pilot LEZ implementation in the Ratchadaphisek Ring Road area from January 23–24, 2025, truck access was limited to those registered under the Green List, with exceptions for EVs, NGVs, and EURO 5–6 vehicles.
This measure resulted in a reduction of 404 trucks per day in the restricted zone and a 15.6% drop in PM2.5 levels compared to surrounding areas.
However, 1,547 trucks violated the rules, with 498 complaints filed, and 28 fines imposed. The registration system remains open from October 20, 2025, to March 31, 2026, and vehicle maintenance will be required annually according to BMA's guidelines.