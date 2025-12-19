Bangkok plans to expand low-emission zone, ban six-wheelers in 50 districts

On Friday, December 19, Jakkapan Piwngam and Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, presided over a meeting of the committee to consider the announcement of Low Emission Zones (LEZ) in Bangkok.

The meeting discussed the guidelines and procedures for implementing the measures, which are designed to mitigate pollution.

The committee presented plans for the LEZ to be enforced in 50 districts across Bangkok in fiscal year 2026, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division's announcement.

The rules will restrict vehicles with six or more wheels from entering these areas when pollution levels are at hazardous levels. This measure aims to reduce the key sources of pollution and safeguard public health.