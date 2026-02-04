Explosion at PTT petrol station in Pattani; EOD officer injured

An explosion was reported at a PTT petrol station in Pattani province after suspects allegedly planted an explosive device inside an accessible toilet. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers moved in to secure the area, evacuate the public and carry out a controlled disposal. One EOD officer was reported injured.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 4, at 9.15am. The blast was reported in the accessible toilet at the petrol station opposite the Talubo power plant, in Talubo subdistrict, Mueang Pattani district, Pattani.
The situation remained tense after an explosive device was found. Authorities said one device has been successfully cleared and destroyed.
Security personnel from all relevant agencies remain deployed at the scene and are conducting a thorough search of the surrounding area amid alarm among residents and road users.
Officials said one member of the EOD team sustained injuries. The situation continues to be monitored closely.