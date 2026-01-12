Security stepped up for petrol stations in deep South following bomb and arson attacks

The Energy Ministry has sought help from security agencies to step up protection for petrol stations in the three southern border provinces following bomb and arson attacks on 11 stations.

Wutthithat Tantiwes, deputy director-general of the Department of Energy Business, said on Monday that security had been tightened at remaining petrol stations following the attacks on Sunday.

He said operators of the remaining stations had also been told to stock sufficient petrol to serve people in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

At about 1am on Sunday, 11 petrol stations were attacked almost simultaneously with explosions and arson.