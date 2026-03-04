No fuel shortage in Laos, officials assure public

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Chanthaboun Soukaloun and attended by representatives from relevant departments, the Lao State Fuel Enterprise, and fuel import and distribution companies.

Discussions centred on possible risks to fuel prices and availability, as well as identifying short-, medium-, and long-term measures to safeguard national energy security.

According to import data reviewed at the meeting, fuel supply and prices were stable as of March 2, with more than 10 million litres available nationwide.

Thai government counterparts confirmed that there is no restriction on fuel exports to Laos.

This reassurance followed rumours that Thailand might suspend exports due to the Middle East conflict, prompting the Thai Ministry of Commerce to issue a notice on Monday affirming that fuel exports to Laos will continue while authorities closely monitor the situation.

Reserves maintained by fuel companies were reported to be sufficient to meet current demand and prevent sudden shortages.