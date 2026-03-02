‘Middle East’ clashes intensify; fears tourists may plunge 80%, dragging Thai GDP down

Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, president of the Restaurant Business Club and Honorary Advisor to the Thai Hostel Association, told Thansettakij that if tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran persist, Thailand’s economy could be hit in a chain reaction—from Thai workers overseas and tourism to energy, the cost of living, exports and the investment climate.

He said at least two short-term impacts are already clear.

The first concerns Thai workers in the Middle East.

At present, more than 90,000 Thais work across the region in multiple countries, not only Iran or Israel.

If the situation worsens, it could affect safety, income and remittances, directly impacting Thai households.

The second is tourism—especially flights from the Middle East that have begun to be cancelled in large numbers, with clear spillover from Dubai’s role as an aviation hub.

This would immediately slow the Middle East tourist market, which is one of Thailand’s key markets.

He said the Middle East market matters because travellers typically visit Thailand during the Middle East high season, which runs from June to September.