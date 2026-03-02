Frasers Property Thailand — Engineering Future Growth

MONDAY, MARCH 02, 2026

Frasers Property Thailand (FPT) signals a strong start to fiscal year 2026, reporting a 7.8% year-on-year revenue increase to 3,216 million baht. In this segment, CEO Lim Hua Tiong outlines the company’s resilient multi-asset strategy and its shift toward a service-based income model.

Strategic Integration: How the "One Frasers" strategy and the integration of One Bangkok’s management expertise are driving commercial synergies.

Industrial Expansion: The roadmap to reaching 4 million square meters of AUM by completing the industrial estate value chain.

Residential Precision: Navigating market pressures by prioritizing premium brands like GUTÉ and GRANDIO to ensure long-term stability.

Watch the full update to see how FPT is moving beyond recovery into a phase of ambitious, integrated growth.

nationthailand

