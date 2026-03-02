Son says Thaksin in good health; lawyer says 112 appeal won’t affect May parole

MONDAY, MARCH 02, 2026

Panthongtae Shinawatra says his father is in good health after the family’s 44th visit to Klong Prem prison, while lawyer Winyat Chatmontree insists an Article 112 appeal will not delay parole eligibility on May 11.

Family makes 44th visit to Thaksin at Klong Prem prison

The son of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Monday that his father is in good health, while Thaksin’s lawyer said an ongoing appeal in an Article 112 (lèse-majesté) case would not affect Thaksin’s schedule to be released on parole in May.

Panthongtae Shinawatra and lawyer Winyat Chatmontree spoke to reporters at 11.30 am after visiting Thaksin at Klong Prem Central Prison.

Panthongtae and Winyat visited Thaksin along with Panthongtae’s wife, Nattiya, and Thaksin’s brother-in-law, Bannaphot Damapong.

It marked the 44th family visit to Thaksin, who has been detained at Klong Prem Central Prison for five months and 20 days. The Corrections Department has announced that Thaksin would be eligible for parole on May 11.

Son says Thaksin did not discuss the planned parole release

Panthongtae told reporters that his father was in good health. He said he discussed general matters with Thaksin but did not talk about the scheduled parole release.

Lawyer says Thaksin’s health has improved since early days in prison

Winyat said that, based on his conversation with Thaksin, Thaksin’s health was much better than during the first days of his imprisonment.

He said Thaksin was smiling and appeared in good health after meeting his son and relatives.

Winyat added that he was in the process of coordinating Thaksin’s parole, saying the release would be beneficial for Thaksin’s health and for his family.

Lawyer insists Article 112 appeal “won’t impact” parole

Winyat expressed confidence that the appeal against Thaksin in the Article 112 case would definitely not affect his release on parole.

“It’s a different case and matter, so it won’t impact his parole. Those who are awaiting his release can be reassured of his release,” the lawyer said.

Background: Criminal Court dismissal, then Attorney General appeal

On August 22, 2025, the Criminal Court dismissed the charges against Thaksin filed by public prosecutors, who alleged that Thaksin suggested members of the Privy Council (the King’s advisers) were involved in orchestrating the 2014 military coup that ousted his sister’s government.

In a move that surprised many observers, the new Attorney General, Itthiporn Kaewthip, overrode a committee recommendation and filed an appeal against the acquittal.

The case is currently before the Court of Appeal. Thaksin’s legal team submitted their counter-response in late 2025, and a ruling is expected later this year.

