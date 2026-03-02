Son says Thaksin in good health; lawyer says 112 appeal won’t affect May parole

He said Thaksin was smiling and appeared in good health after meeting his son and relatives.

Winyat added that he was in the process of coordinating Thaksin’s parole, saying the release would be beneficial for Thaksin’s health and for his family.

Lawyer insists Article 112 appeal “won’t impact” parole

Winyat expressed confidence that the appeal against Thaksin in the Article 112 case would definitely not affect his release on parole.

“It’s a different case and matter, so it won’t impact his parole. Those who are awaiting his release can be reassured of his release,” the lawyer said.

Background: Criminal Court dismissal, then Attorney General appeal

On August 22, 2025, the Criminal Court dismissed the charges against Thaksin filed by public prosecutors, who alleged that Thaksin suggested members of the Privy Council (the King’s advisers) were involved in orchestrating the 2014 military coup that ousted his sister’s government.

In a move that surprised many observers, the new Attorney General, Itthiporn Kaewthip, overrode a committee recommendation and filed an appeal against the acquittal.

The case is currently before the Court of Appeal. Thaksin’s legal team submitted their counter-response in late 2025, and a ruling is expected later this year.