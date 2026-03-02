Saudi orders shutdown of the country’s largest oil refinery after drone attack

Reuters and Hindustan Times reported in line with each other that Saudi Aramco shut the Ras Tanura refinery after a drone strike, amid Iran’s retaliation for the US–Israel attacks.

This drove Brent crude futures up about 10%. The incident further intensified tensions in the Persian Gulf and disrupted the region’s key energy transport hub.

Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco shut the Ras Tanura refinery after it was hit by a drone, industry sources said on Monday, after Tehran launched attacks across the region in retaliation for the US–Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Ras Tanura complex, located on the kingdom’s Gulf coast, is home to one of the Middle East’s largest refineries, with refining capacity of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd), and serves as a key crude export terminal for Saudi Arabia.





The refinery was shut as a precautionary measure and the situation was under control, the sources said.

The drone attack was part of a wave of strikes across the Gulf region, including attacks in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama, and the commercial areas of Duqm in Oman.

These attacks paralysed major maritime shipping hubs in the UAE and Oman and pushed Brent crude futures up about 10% on Monday.