Thai police step up security at US, Israeli and Iranian embassies

Pol Gen Samran Nualma, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, spoke on Monday (March 2) at the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) headquarters about security measures for key locations and foreign nationals in Thailand from countries involved in the conflict, following the fighting in the Middle East in which the United States and Israel attacked Iran in Operation Epic Fury.

He said the national police chief had instructed officers to tighten security for Middle Eastern nationals in Thailand, divided into four parts.

The first part is to check and compile information on foreign nationals from the countries where they are staying.

This covers both those who may be perpetrators and those who may be victims, with records available at the Immigration Bureau.