Thai police step up security at US, Israeli and Iranian embassies

Pol Gen Samran Nualma, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, spoke on Monday (March 2) at the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) headquarters about security measures for key locations and foreign nationals in Thailand from countries involved in the conflict, following the fighting in the Middle East in which the United States and Israel attacked Iran in Operation Epic Fury.
He said the national police chief had instructed officers to tighten security for Middle Eastern nationals in Thailand, divided into four parts.
The first part is to check and compile information on foreign nationals from the countries where they are staying.
This covers both those who may be perpetrators and those who may be victims, with records available at the Immigration Bureau.
The second part covers venues where people gather to hold activities.
The Special Branch Police, local police, the Immigration Bureau and the Tourist Police will carry out checks.
The third part covers provinces where gatherings occur frequently, as reported in the news, where there will be heightened monitoring.
The fourth part covers workplaces, where the Special Branch Police and the Metropolitan Police will monitor the situation.
Pol Gen Samran added that, regarding security for embassies of the conflicting countries, as well as countries affected by this round of fighting, embassy representatives have not requested additional security personnel.
However, he has instructed the Metropolitan Police to step up security during this period, focusing on three main countries: the United States, Israel and Iran.
However, authorities are also monitoring to prevent any parties from exploiting the situation to stir up incidents, both in relation to political conflict and unrest in the three southern border provinces, which could be used as a cover for disturbances during this period.
As for any leniency policy to extend permission to stay in the Kingdom for Middle Eastern tourists in Thailand who cannot return home due to the fighting, he said no such cases have been reported.
If they genuinely cannot return, the matter will be considered on a case-by-case basis.