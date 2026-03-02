NSC tightens security, border screening and online monitoring over US-Israel-Iran conflict fallout

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday chaired a National Security Council (NSC) meeting to address the fighting between the United States, Israel and Iran. After the meeting, Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the NSC, announced the meeting’s resolutions.
First, the meeting tasked the police and intelligence agencies with monitoring and safeguarding sites linked to the parties to the conflict—especially the relevant embassies. He said the police have preparations in place and clear contingency plans.
Second, the NSC will track individuals entering and leaving Thailand who may be connected to activity that could lead to public disorder, with additional monitoring measures to be applied.
Third, in cases where social media content is distorted in ways that fuel division or conflict, authorities will monitor and verify information to ensure an appropriate response.
On the economic front, Chatchai said that later the same afternoon, Anutin will chair a separate session instructing the Energy Ministry to assess the situation for oil and energy, while assigning the Commerce Ministry to examine potential impacts on exports and other related issues.
Chatchai added that Iranian and Israeli tourists currently in Thailand are continuing their daily lives as normal, while security agencies are closely monitoring the situation. “We will ensure safety for everyone, regardless of nationality,” he said.
On cyber security, he said the meeting instructed the police, intelligence agencies and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) to take action, stressing that the issue is being treated as a priority because social media can be used to distort information and stir conflict among groups with differing views.
Asked whether security would be tightened at any particular tourist sites in Thailand, Chatchai said police are already maintaining strict security at the US Embassy, the Iranian Embassy, and the Israeli Embassy, as well as other relevant diplomatic missions.