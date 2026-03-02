NSC tightens security, border screening and online monitoring over US-Israel-Iran conflict fallout

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday chaired a National Security Council (NSC) meeting to address the fighting between the United States, Israel and Iran. After the meeting, Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the NSC, announced the meeting’s resolutions.

First, the meeting tasked the police and intelligence agencies with monitoring and safeguarding sites linked to the parties to the conflict—especially the relevant embassies. He said the police have preparations in place and clear contingency plans.

Second, the NSC will track individuals entering and leaving Thailand who may be connected to activity that could lead to public disorder, with additional monitoring measures to be applied.

Third, in cases where social media content is distorted in ways that fuel division or conflict, authorities will monitor and verify information to ensure an appropriate response.