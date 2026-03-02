Global bloc divide widens after US–Israel begin attacks on Iran

March 2, 2026 — Amid rapidly escalating tensions, US and Israeli forces launched strikes on multiple cities across Iran. President Donald Trump said it was a “major military operation”, describing it as a “pre-emptive defensive attack” intended to destroy Iran’s nuclear capability and its broader military-strategic capacity.

Iranian state television confirmed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, has died.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began retaliatory operations under the name “Truthful Promise 4”, targeting US bases and assets across the Middle East.

Sharply polarised positions

The developments have become a clear fault line in the international community.

Key reactions can be summarised as follows:

1) United Nations (UN): concern over stability

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the military escalation, warning that international peace and security are being undermined.

He called for an immediate end to hostilities to prevent the crisis from expanding into a regional conflict that would harm civilians.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stressed that civilians pay the highest price, and that international humanitarian law must be upheld and protected.

2) The US and Israeli perspective

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, said the operation had strategic objectives: dismantling missile capabilities, reducing naval capacity seen as destabilising, and preventing nuclear development.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador, said Israel believed it had no choice, arguing the threat posed by Iran — including policies framed as “death to Israel/America” — was real, serious, and had to be decisively addressed.