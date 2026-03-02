Middle East at the Crossroads: Experts Weigh Risks of Iranian Power Vacuum

Security expert Dr Panitan Wattanayagorn warns of a prolonged crisis and global energy volatility following the decapitation of Iran’s leadership.

As the United States and Israel intensify strikes against Iran under the doctrine of "pre-emptive defence," the international community is bracing for the possibility of a protracted regional war.

Reporting for Thansettakij, Kamonchanok Teekakul spoke with Assoc Prof Dr Panitan Wattanayagorn, a prominent security and international affairs expert, to decode the shifting power dynamics in Tehran.

Dr Panitan suggested that the world is currently facing a "macro-level survival" crisis that extends far beyond conventional weaponry.

The Leadership Crisis

The central question remains how long this conflict will endure.

Dr Panitan noted that the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—alongside reports that much of the existing cabinet and security establishment has been neutralised—has created a dangerous political vacuum.

The trajectory now rests with a new generation of Iranian leaders. Dr Panitan describes this emerging group as neither ultra-modernist nor entirely uncontrollable.