Middle East at the Crossroads: Experts Weigh Risks of Iranian Power Vacuum

Security expert Dr Panitan Wattanayagorn warns of a prolonged crisis and global energy volatility following the decapitation of Iran’s leadership.
As the United States and Israel intensify strikes against Iran under the doctrine of "pre-emptive defence," the international community is bracing for the possibility of a protracted regional war.
Reporting for Thansettakij, Kamonchanok Teekakul spoke with Assoc Prof Dr Panitan Wattanayagorn, a prominent security and international affairs expert, to decode the shifting power dynamics in Tehran.
Dr Panitan suggested that the world is currently facing a "macro-level survival" crisis that extends far beyond conventional weaponry.
The Leadership Crisis
The central question remains how long this conflict will endure.
Dr Panitan noted that the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—alongside reports that much of the existing cabinet and security establishment has been neutralised—has created a dangerous political vacuum.
The trajectory now rests with a new generation of Iranian leaders. Dr Panitan describes this emerging group as neither ultra-modernist nor entirely uncontrollable.
"The decisive factor is whether this new leadership survives the current wave of attacks," he observed. "If they endure, their approach to confrontation or negotiation will define the next decade of regional stability."
A Deep-Rooted Resistance
While Iran’s conventional air defence systems have been significantly depleted, making Western strikes tactically easier, Dr Panitan warned against underestimating Iran’s "root system."
Since 1979, the Islamic Republic has built a resilient infrastructure involving the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), the clergy, and a deeply entrenched bureaucracy.
This system is designed for immediate counter-strikes and high adaptability.
"A prolonged conflict is highly likely," Dr Panitan argued, citing potential intervention from global powers such as Russia and China as a complicating factor that could override international law.
The Impotence of Global Norms
The expert highlighted a grim reality: despite the UN Charter’s prohibitions against toppling sovereign governments, international law remains largely unenforceable against superpowers.
With the United Nations unable to intervene effectively, the legality of these "pre-emptive" actions remains a moot point in the face of raw military power.
Implications for Thailand
For Thailand, the fallout is expected in two stages:
Short-term Volatility: Inevitable spikes in energy prices and the disruption of Middle Eastern tourism routes. The safety of Thai nationals in Israel remains a priority, as many may be forced into "safe zones," impacting their livelihoods.
Long-term Strategy: Should a regional war erupt, the Thai government must be prepared for strict import-export controls and a contraction in global trade.
A Policy of Strategic Neutrality
Dr Panitan urged the Thai government to maintain its "Non-Aligned" stance, balancing relationships with both sides who remain essential partners.
"Thailand should not choose a side, but rather seek 'alignment areas' with partners like the US specifically to ensure the safety of our citizens," he concluded.
He also stressed the need for heightened security at embassies and hospitals within Thailand that represent the conflicting parties.