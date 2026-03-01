Anutin: Thailand must stay ‘as neutral as possible’ amid Middle East conflict

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Sunday that Thailand must remain “as neutral as possible” amid escalating unrest in the Middle East, while stepping up preparations to assist Thai nationals who may be affected.
He said Thailand remains concerned because Thai people are living and working in countries linked to the conflict, and urged all sides to prioritise diplomacy.
Asked how Thailand should position itself, Anutin said the country must maintain neutrality to the greatest extent possible, while continuing to monitor developments closely.
“We appeal to all sides to prioritise diplomatic negotiations, dialogue and building understanding to the greatest extent possible,” he said. “We want peace in our world as soon as possible.”
Anutin said the National Security Council (NSC) will meet on March 2, 2026 to set measures to provide assistance and facilitate support as quickly as possible.
He said relevant agencies are on standby, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Public Health, and the Ministry of Finance.
He said there was no need to worry about evacuations, as the Royal Thai Air Force has reported on its readiness. The priority now, he said, is to coordinate information to identify as many Thai nationals as possible and arrange safe pick-up points, working jointly with the Foreign Ministry, the government and the armed forces.
Anutin acknowledged Thailand would be affected economically and said measures are needed to minimise impacts on the public, including steps to reduce costs and manage energy prices.
He said he has instructed Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, to prepare measures for all scenarios, adding that the Oil Fund should be used to maximise benefits for Thai consumers.