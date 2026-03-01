Anutin: Thailand must stay ‘as neutral as possible’ amid Middle East conflict

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Sunday that Thailand must remain “as neutral as possible” amid escalating unrest in the Middle East, while stepping up preparations to assist Thai nationals who may be affected.

He said Thailand remains concerned because Thai people are living and working in countries linked to the conflict, and urged all sides to prioritise diplomacy.

“Neutral as possible,” while urging diplomacy

Asked how Thailand should position itself, Anutin said the country must maintain neutrality to the greatest extent possible, while continuing to monitor developments closely.