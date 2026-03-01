Thailand Imposes Petroleum Export Ban and Activates Emergency ‘War Room’ as Gulf Crisis Deepens

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon orders coal plants to full capacity and suspends fuel exports to safeguard the Kingdom’s 60-day strategic reserve.

The Thai government has banned the export of all petroleum products with immediate effect, as the Ministry of Energy moves to a total security footing following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon announced the emergency directive on Sunday, 1 March, alongside the activation of the Energy Emergency Surveillance Centre.

The move is designed to hoard domestic supplies and insulate the public from a predicted surge in global crude prices.

To further protect the economy, the Minister confirmed that the National Fuel Fund will be deployed to subsidise pump prices and prevent a spike in the cost of living.

