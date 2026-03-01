OPEC+ Agrees Tactical Output Increase as Gulf Blockade Chokes Global Oil Supply

Leading oil producers approve a modest 206,000-barrel boost, but analysts warn that Saudi spare capacity remains trapped behind the Iranian blockade.

OPEC+ ministers have reached a provisional agreement to increase oil production following a weekend of military escalation in the Middle East that has effectively severed one of the world’s most vital energy arteries.

The decision, confirmed by five sources within the alliance on Sunday, follows joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliatory measures by Tehran.

The primary concern for global markets remains the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed to all commercial navigation since Saturday. With over 20% of global oil transit currently halted, the modest increase is seen as a symbolic attempt to calm jittery markets.

The eight key members of the alliance—led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE—agreed to raise output by 206,000 barrels per day (bpd). This figure was the result of a heated debate over options ranging from a conservative 137,000 bpd to a more aggressive 548,000 bpd.