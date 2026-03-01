Thai Industry Chiefs Demand Emergency Energy Summit as Middle East Conflict Escalates

The Federation of Thai Industries warns of a "direct threat" to national recovery, urging the Ministry of Energy to audit fuel reserves and map new routes.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has issued an urgent call for the Ministry of Energy to convene an emergency summit with the nation’s leading fuel traders.

The move follows growing fears that the military confrontation between Iran, Israel, and the United States will trigger a catastrophic spike in global oil prices.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI, warned that Thailand’s heavy reliance on Middle Eastern crude makes the domestic economy uniquely vulnerable to regional instability.

With the Strait of Hormuz—a vital maritime artery for Thai energy imports—facing potential closure, industry leaders are demanding an immediate assessment of the nation's strategic oil reserves.