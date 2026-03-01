Thai PM Summons National Security Council and Industry Chiefs for Emergency Crisis Talks

Anutin Charnvirakul to chair high-level summit at Government House to insulate Thailand’s economy and citizens from the fallout of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has called an emergency summit of the National Security Council (NSC) and the nation’s top business leaders for Monday, 2 March, to draft a "resilience strategy" against the escalating war in the Middle East.

Following the joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran on 28 February, the Prime Minister is moving to coordinate a unified response between the state and the private sector.

At 10:00 AM, the NSC will convene at Government House, followed by a critical briefing with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking (JSCCIB), which represents the Federation of Thai Industries, the Board of Trade, and the Thai Bankers’ Association.



The primary agenda for the talks includes monitoring volatile oil prices, export disruptions, and the broader systemic risks to Thailand’s recovering economy.

While the Prime Minister clarified that Thailand is not a party to the conflict, he warned that global economic contagion is "unavoidable".