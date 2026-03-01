Ministry of Commerce monitors Middle East situation, assesses impact on Thai exports

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, disclosed on Sunday (March 1) that the situation regarding rising tensions in the Middle East, which show signs of intensifying and could affect global economic stability, particularly in energy, logistics, and financial market confidence.

The Ministry of Commerce has instructed all agencies under its supervision to closely monitor and assess developments, conducting day-by-day analysis.

The Minister of Commerce said the Middle East is a high-potential market and important for Thailand’s exports, covering the Gulf Arab states, Israel, and other trading partners in the region.

At the same time, the tensions could affect global energy prices, freight rates, international shipping routes, and production costs for businesses.

To prepare, the Ministry of Commerce has assigned all 58 Thai Trade Centres worldwide to report closely on the economic and trade situation and measures taken by partner countries, especially those in the Middle East, Europe, and the United States, which may be indirectly affected by the situation.