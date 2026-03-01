Trump claims Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei is dead

Donald Trump said on Saturday (February 28, Washington time) that Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, had died.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Khamenei — whom he described as “one of the most evil individuals in history” — was dead. He did not disclose the source of his information.

Iranian authorities have not confirmed the reported death.

Meanwhile, the The Jerusalem Post cited a senior Israeli official as saying late on Saturday that Khamenei had been killed in an Israeli strike on Tehran. The report claimed his body was found beneath rubble following an Israeli air raid.

There were also reports that documentation relating to Khamenei’s death had been shown to Benjamin Netanyahu during a televised statement on Saturday night. Netanyahu said there were “increasing indications” that Khamenei had been killed, but did not provide further details.

Trump subsequently reiterated on Truth Social that he believed Khamenei had been killed on Saturday.

At the time of publication, there has been no official confirmation from Tehran.