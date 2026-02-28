Trump opens war on Iran, warns US soldiers may die

The US leader announced an operation to attack Iran for several days, aiming to destroy missiles and the navy, warning that American soldiers may die amid intense tensions.

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, said in a video statement published on the Truth Social platform on Saturday (US time) that the United States has begun “a major combat operation” in Iran, while warning that American soldiers may die from the mission.

The US leader said the objective of this attack is to destroy Iran’s missile system and to “devastate” the Iranian navy. He stressed that his administration has taken every measure to reduce risks to US personnel in the region, but acknowledged that “in war there are losses”.

Operation named “EPIC FURY”, expected to last several days

The US Department of Defense said the military has named this operation “EPIC FURY”.

This is the second time the United States has attacked Iran since Trump returned to the White House last year. Previously, in June, the United States attacked targets related to Iran’s nuclear programme.

A US official disclosed that the latest attack differs from the first because it is likely to continue for several days, amid a situation that is rapidly escalating in the Middle East region.