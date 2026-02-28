Trump opens war on Iran, warns US soldiers may die

The US leader announced an operation to attack Iran for several days, aiming to destroy missiles and the navy, warning that American soldiers may die amid intense tensions.
Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, said in a video statement published on the Truth Social platform on Saturday (US time) that the United States has begun “a major combat operation” in Iran, while warning that American soldiers may die from the mission.
The US leader said the objective of this attack is to destroy Iran’s missile system and to “devastate” the Iranian navy. He stressed that his administration has taken every measure to reduce risks to US personnel in the region, but acknowledged that “in war there are losses”.
Operation named “EPIC FURY”, expected to last several days
The US Department of Defense said the military has named this operation “EPIC FURY”.
This is the second time the United States has attacked Iran since Trump returned to the White House last year. Previously, in June, the United States attacked targets related to Iran’s nuclear programme.
A US official disclosed that the latest attack differs from the first because it is likely to continue for several days, amid a situation that is rapidly escalating in the Middle East region.
Tehran retaliates, Israel targeted by missiles
Iranian officials disclosed that Tehran is preparing a “severe and decisive” retaliation, while the Israeli military stated that Iran fired missiles towards Israel in response to the attack.
Previously, the United States and Israel had repeatedly signalled warnings that they would take military action if Iran continued advancing its nuclear and long-range missile development programmes. However, negotiations between Washington and Tehran over the past several weeks, including the latest round on Thursday, could not reach an agreement.
Trump said Iran rejected every opportunity to end its nuclear ambitions, and the United States “cannot tolerate it any longer”.
Calls on the Revolutionary Guard to lay down arms
The US leader also sent a message to members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, urging them to lay down their weapons, promising they would receive immunity privileges.
If they do not comply, the only option is “certain death”.
In addition, Trump referred to the crackdown on protests across Iran earlier this year, and called on Iranians to “seize your own government” after the attacks end, stating that this may be the most important opportunity in many generations.