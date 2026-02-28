‘Iran’ attacks ‘US bases’ in the Middle East, causing turmoil across the region

A senior Iranian official told Al Jazeera that they told Israel to prepare for what would happen, and that the retaliation would be carried out openly, with no lines or limits.

“All assets and interests of the United States and Israel in the Middle East have now become legitimate targets. There are no lines after this aggression, and everything is possible, including scenarios never considered before,” the senior official said.

The official also said:



“The United States and Israel started the aggression and started a war that will have wide and long-lasting effects. We are not surprised by the joint aggression of the United States and Israel. Iran will have complex retaliatory measures with no timetable.”

He added that calls for Iran to show restraint or surrender are “unacceptable and merely wishful thinking”.

After that, there were reports that several countries in the region were attacked by Iran with missiles.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence reported that Patriot air defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles, and issued a warning telling the public to stay at home and keep away from military bases.

There were reports of explosions in Doha, but the ministry confirmed it was able to intercept all missiles before they reached Qatari territory.