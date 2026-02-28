‘Iran’ attacks ‘US bases’ in the Middle East, causing turmoil across the region

A senior Iranian official told Al Jazeera that they told Israel to prepare for what would happen, and that the retaliation would be carried out openly, with no lines or limits.
“All assets and interests of the United States and Israel in the Middle East have now become legitimate targets. There are no lines after this aggression, and everything is possible, including scenarios never considered before,” the senior official said.
The official also said:
“The United States and Israel started the aggression and started a war that will have wide and long-lasting effects. We are not surprised by the joint aggression of the United States and Israel. Iran will have complex retaliatory measures with no timetable.”
He added that calls for Iran to show restraint or surrender are “unacceptable and merely wishful thinking”.
After that, there were reports that several countries in the region were attacked by Iran with missiles.
Qatar
Qatar’s Ministry of Defence reported that Patriot air defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles, and issued a warning telling the public to stay at home and keep away from military bases.
There were reports of explosions in Doha, but the ministry confirmed it was able to intercept all missiles before they reached Qatari territory.
United Arab Emirates
There were reports of loud explosions in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as Dubai.
Local state media reported at least one death in Abu Dhabi after many Iranian missiles were intercepted.
The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed the country was attacked by Iranian missiles, and that air defence systems intercepted “a number” of them, but shrapnel that fell into residential areas in Abu Dhabi caused damage to civilian property and left one person dead, an Asian national.
The ministry strongly condemned the attack in the strongest terms and stressed that the state absolutely rejects attacks on civilians, places and national institutions, saying such actions are a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens civilian security and safety and undermines stability.
The statement said:
“This attack is a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, and the state fully reserves its right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory,” adding that “the state is ready and fully prepared to deal with threats”.
Bahrain
There were reports of explosions in Bahrain. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry declared a state of emergency and asked civilians to go to the nearest safe area.
Bahraini authorities confirmed that the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet was hit by missiles, and said the attack targeted locations and facilities, calling it “a blatant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and security”.
In addition, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan also had reports of explosions, and that missiles were intercepted.
Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE have now ordered the closure of their airspace.
Meanwhile, Iran confirmed strikes on several key bases in multiple countries, including:
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that all US and Israeli military targets in the Middle East were struck by “Iran’s powerful missiles”.
An IRGC statement said:
“This operation will continue relentlessly until the enemy is completely defeated,” and that every US asset across the Middle East region is considered a legitimate target for Iran’s armed forces.
This report will be updated with more information.