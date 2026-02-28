Hua Seng Heng and MTS Gold suspend some gold trading amid Middle East tensions

Hua Seng Heng on Saturday issued a notice saying that escalating tensions and the start of attacks between Israel and Iran have triggered extreme volatility in gold prices. With international gold markets closed over the weekend, the company said there is no clear reference price.

As a result, Hua Seng Heng will temporarily suspend its online trading system and all types of gold bar sales, and will resume services on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, MTS GOLD also announced that the Israel-Iran conflict has led to heightened volatility in gold prices. The company said it will close gold bar sales at branch counters on February 28.

However, services for buying gold, gold-backed pawn transactions, and redemption of pawned gold will remain open as normal.