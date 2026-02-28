Thai MFA urges Thais in Iran, Israel to leave risk areas

Given the current situation of tensions in the Middle East, and the trend that the conflict may intensify and widen, which may affect the welfare of Thai people residing in the said region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Thai people living in areas at risk from the impacts of the said tensions—especially in Iran and Israel—urgently travel out of the areas while commercial airlines are still operating (if they are still operating), or may consider travelling to stay at a shelter that can protect against missile attacks, as soon as possible.

In addition, Thai people who do not have an absolutely essential need should consider their decision to travel to the said areas carefully, because the current situation is uncertain and may change rapidly. They are therefore asked to closely follow news from reliable sources. In cases where urgent assistance is needed, they can contact the embassy or consulate-general in the area, or the Department of Consular Affairs Call Center hotline at 0-2572-8442, 24 hours a day.