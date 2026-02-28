Iran vows retaliation after US-Israeli strikes

CNN reported, citing Iranian state media, that Iran is preparing to respond after a joint attack by Israel and the United States on Saturday (February 28).
Tasnim News Agency, an official outlet linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported: “Iran is preparing revenge and a severe response against the Zionist regime.”
There were reports of explosions in several cities in Iran, including Tehran, after Israel and the United States began attacks this morning.
Iran’s state news agency reported that explosions were heard in Tehran’s Pasteur district, which is where the residence and offices of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, are located. This is a heavily secured area.
Fars News Agency reported that at least seven missiles landed in the area.
Video recorded by CNN showed thick smoke rising from Tehran as Israel and the United States began attacking Iran’s capital on Saturday morning.
People who witnessed what happened in Tehran told CNN that “there were multiple explosions”.
A 35-year-old woman in Tehran told CNN that she and her colleagues were in an office when they saw “various places being attacked”, and they also saw aircraft flying overhead.
“There were many loud explosions, and it was very scary. Everyone panicked and started running out,” she said.
The same woman also said: “The situation is very bad. They attacked many places, and we all saw what happened. But now we have to wait and see what happens next.”