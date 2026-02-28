Iran vows retaliation after US-Israeli strikes

CNN reported, citing Iranian state media, that Iran is preparing to respond after a joint attack by Israel and the United States on Saturday (February 28).





Tasnim News Agency, an official outlet linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported: “Iran is preparing revenge and a severe response against the Zionist regime.”

There were reports of explosions in several cities in Iran, including Tehran, after Israel and the United States began attacks this morning.

Iran’s state news agency reported that explosions were heard in Tehran’s Pasteur district, which is where the residence and offices of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, are located. This is a heavily secured area.