‘Thai Airways’ adjusts flight routes amid Middle East tensions

“Thai Airways” has adjusted flight routes to avoid the airspace over Pakistan and Afghanistan amid heightened tensions, while the closure of Israeli and Iranian airspace has not affected it.

Chai Eamsiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Airways International Plc, told Krungthep Turakij about the situation of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

He said that, in the case of the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, for passenger safety Thai Airways has now changed its flight routes to avoid the said airspace.

As a result, flights to several European destinations take longer by around 20 minutes per flight. Overall, however, it has not significantly increased fuel costs.

As for the case where Israel and Iran announced airspace closures, Thai Airways has not been affected because it currently does not have flight routes that pass through the airspace of either country in the first place.