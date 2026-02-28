Australia backs US strikes on Iran, cites nuclear threat

Reuters reported that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posted a long message on social media platform X, saying it has long been accepted that Iran’s nuclear programme is a threat to world peace and security.

The international community has made its position clear that the Iranian regime should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

The United Nations Security Council has imposed sanctions on Iran again because Iran has not complied with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency has officially declared that Iran is not complying with its non-proliferation safeguards obligations.

“We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security,” Anthony posted on X.

There are reports that important locations targeted inside Iran by the United States and Israel include the Iranian parliament, the Supreme National Security Council, the Ministry of Intelligence, and the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, as well as cyberattacks against various news agencies.